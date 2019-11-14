PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Market District’s Chef Ben D’Amico stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with two Thanksgiving recipes.
Cranberry-Pineapple Sauce
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico
Makes: 2 cups (approx.) Prep Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
1-12oz bag Cranberries, fresh
¼ cup Pineapple, fresh, minced
½ cup Pineapple, fresh, pureed
¼ cup Orange segments, chopped
2 tsp Orange Zest
1 tsp Lime Zest
2 tbsp Orange Juice
1 tbsp Lime Juice
¼ tsp Kosher Salt
¼ tsp Black Pepper
Directions:
- Bring water to a boil on the stove. Blanch the cranberries for about 20 seconds in the boiling water, then place them into ice water to allow them to chill. Remove from ice water and drain.
- Place the cranberries & ½ cup of pineapple into a food processor so they are smooth, but still a little texture to them.
- Mix all of the ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir until all ingredients are well mixed.
- Cover and refrigerate for up to 7 days.
Cheesy Sweet Potato Bake
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico
Serves: 6-8 Prep Time: 45 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
3 large Sweet Potatoes, thinly sliced on a mandolin
3 large Baking Potatoes, peeled, thinly sliced on a mandolin
½ cup Gruyere or Swiss Cheese, shredded
½ cup Market District 9-month Aged White Cheddar Cheese, shredded
2 tbsp Onions, grated
1 Pint Heavy Cream
¼ tsp Nutmeg, ground
¼ tsp White Pepper, ground
1 tsp Kosher Salt
1 tsp Black Pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400F.
- Spray a 9X9 oven-safe baking dish with non-stick pan spray.
- Combine heavy cream, grated onions, and seasonings into a large mixing bowl and mix together so seasonings are evenly spread.
- Thinly slice both the sweet potatoes & baking potatoes with a mandolin or very thinly with a knife.
- Place the sliced potatoes into the heavy cream mixture after each potato is sliced.
- Gently mix the potatoes so that each piece is covered with heavy cream and not stuck together.
- Place about a third of the potatoes into the baking dish, top with about a 1/3 cup of the two different cheeses.
- Repeat this step until you have 3 layers of potatoes and cheese with the cheese being onto the dish.
- Pout the remaining heavy cream mixture from the bowl over top and allow this to sink into the pan. If it overflows remove about ¼ cup of the liquid from the pan.
- Bake in a 400F oven uncovered for 40 minutes.
- Once the timer is up, check on the potatoes, they should be close to fork-tender.
- Place them back in the oven for another 20 minutes. (time may need adjusting based on oven, so an additional 20-30 minutes is sometimes needed)
- Remove from oven, garnish with parsley, chives, or sliced green onion if desired.
