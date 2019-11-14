  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Market District’s Chef Ben D’Amico stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with two Thanksgiving recipes.

Cranberry-Pineapple Sauce

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 2 cups (approx.)          Prep Time:  15 minutes

 

Ingredients:

1-12oz bag      Cranberries, fresh

¼ cup              Pineapple, fresh, minced

½ cup              Pineapple, fresh, pureed

¼ cup              Orange segments, chopped

2 tsp                Orange Zest

1 tsp                Lime Zest

2 tbsp              Orange Juice

1 tbsp              Lime Juice

¼ tsp               Kosher Salt

¼ tsp               Black Pepper

 

Directions:

  1. Bring water to a boil on the stove. Blanch the cranberries for about 20 seconds in the boiling water, then place them into ice water to allow them to chill. Remove from ice water and drain.
  2. Place the cranberries & ½ cup of pineapple into a food processor so they are smooth, but still a little texture to them.
  3. Mix all of the ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir until all ingredients are well mixed.
  4. Cover and refrigerate for up to 7 days.

 

Cheesy Sweet Potato Bake

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 6-8      Prep Time:  45 minutes           Cook Time: 1 hour

 

Ingredients:

3 large             Sweet Potatoes, thinly sliced on a mandolin

3 large             Baking Potatoes, peeled, thinly sliced on a mandolin

½ cup              Gruyere or Swiss Cheese, shredded

½ cup              Market District 9-month Aged White Cheddar Cheese, shredded

2 tbsp              Onions, grated

1 Pint               Heavy Cream

¼ tsp               Nutmeg, ground

¼ tsp               White Pepper, ground

1 tsp                Kosher Salt

1 tsp                Black Pepper

 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400F.
  2. Spray a 9X9 oven-safe baking dish with non-stick pan spray.
  3. Combine heavy cream, grated onions, and seasonings into a large mixing bowl and mix together so seasonings are evenly spread.
  4. Thinly slice both the sweet potatoes & baking potatoes with a mandolin or very thinly with a knife.
  5. Place the sliced potatoes into the heavy cream mixture after each potato is sliced.
  6. Gently mix the potatoes so that each piece is covered with heavy cream and not stuck together.
  7. Place about a third of the potatoes into the baking dish, top with about a 1/3 cup of the two different cheeses.
  8. Repeat this step until you have 3 layers of potatoes and cheese with the cheese being onto the dish.
  9. Pout the remaining heavy cream mixture from the bowl over top and allow this to sink into the pan. If it overflows remove about ¼ cup of the liquid from the pan.
  10. Bake in a 400F oven uncovered for 40 minutes.
  11. Once the timer is up, check on the potatoes, they should be close to fork-tender.
  12. Place them back in the oven for another 20 minutes. (time may need adjusting based on oven, so an additional 20-30 minutes is sometimes needed)
  13. Remove from oven, garnish with parsley, chives, or sliced green onion if desired.

