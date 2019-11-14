Comments
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Diontae Johnson is being evaluated after a helmet-to-helmet hit.
The wide receiver was knocked down after a hit in Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
He was taken to the locker room on a cart and is being evaluated for a concussion.
His return is questionable.
Damarious Randall was ejected for the hit.
Fellow WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is out with a concussion after taking a hit earlier in the game.
