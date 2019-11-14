  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMEvil
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Football, Pittsburgh Steelers


CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Diontae Johnson is being evaluated after a helmet-to-helmet hit.

The wide receiver was knocked down after a hit in Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

He was taken to the locker room on a cart and is being evaluated for a concussion.

His return is questionable.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Damarious Randall was ejected for the hit.

Fellow WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is out with a concussion after taking a hit earlier in the game.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments