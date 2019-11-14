



BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was transported to the hospital after they got trapped inside a vehicle that went over a railing and down a hillside in Baldwin.

On Facebook, Baldwin Independent Fire Co. #1 Station 105 says the accident and entrapment happened Thursday at the Oakleaf Personal Care Homes in Baldwin.

The car was teetering over the edge, its driver inside. First responders on the scene got the patient safely out of the car before the fire department arrived.

A towing company was then called in for clean up. The front of the car was heavily damaged.

The fire department says one person was transported to the hospital. Their condition is not immediately available.