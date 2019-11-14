PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An economic development leader from Kansas City will be the new executive director of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto announced Greg Flisram, currently the interim president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, has been tapped to be the new executive director of the URA.

The current URA interim executive director, Diamonte Walker, is being promoted to deputy executive director in leading Pittsburgh’s redevelopment arm.

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Peduto Holds News Conference About URA Leadership —

According to a press release sent by the City of Pittsburgh, under Flisram’s leadership, the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City was able to create 3,500 jobs and $1 billion of capital investment per year.

Before his time in Kansas City, he worked in Green Bay where he led the redevelopment of the downtown riverfront and advised the Green Bay Packers on the development of a sports and entertainment district adjacent to their stadium.

On Thursday, the URA board will vote on the appointment.

The city says Flisram’s first order will be planning on how to best implement plans for economic development initiatives.

“Greg’s experience and vision will be perfect for Pittsburgh as we prepare for the next generation of the URA,” Mayor Peduto said in a press release.

“Working with Diamonte and URA staff, his appointment will enable us to build an authority focused on neighborhood development, workforce development, equity and affordable housing.”