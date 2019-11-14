Comments
The Steelers will look to win their fifth straight tonight when they take on the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m.
CLEVELAND (KDKA) — According to Ian Rapoport, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is listed as questionable with an illness but is expected to play Thursday night against the Browns.
#Steelers CB Joe Haden, listed as questionable with an illness, is expected to play tonight vs. the #Browns, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2019
Haden did not practice on Wednesday due to the illness but did travel with the team.
The Steelers will look to win their fifth straight tonight when they take on the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.