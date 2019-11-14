  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLEVELAND (KDKA) — According to Ian Rapoport, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is listed as questionable with an illness but is expected to play Thursday night against the Browns.

Haden did not practice on Wednesday due to the illness but did travel with the team.

The Steelers will look to win their fifth straight tonight when they take on the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

