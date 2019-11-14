



JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The troubled Jeannette hemp-drying facility has been shut down by the city.

It follows several code violations, complaints from neighbors and employees who said they did not get paid.

The Patriot Security plant has 30 days to fix their problems, the city said.

So where does the facility start?

The plant opened its doors without an occupancy permit. The city of Jeanette also learned there are a number of fire code violations.

“If there would be some kind of fire hazard in there, how are the people getting out of the rooms where they’re cutting all of that up? That’s another question. And I think that’s one of the biggest reasons they were shutting down,” neighbor Kevin Lock said.

Then the state Department of Environmental Protection gave a violation notice to the facility because of an odor coming from the building.

“It was pretty strong, at times,” Lock said. “At one point, you could drive down in the front of there … it smelled like you had a field growing over there. It was pretty bad.”

The Jeannette city solicitor told KDKA in a statement:

“Due to unresolved compliance issues with the hemp plant facility, the city has been forced to revoke the temporary occupancy permit. “The city was required to issue a temporary stop work and cease and desist notice that must remain in effect until all compliance issues are addressed. “We trust that this situation can be resolved for the benefit of everyone involved.”

But perhaps the worst problem for the plant was that they weren’t paying their employees.

Despite all this, neighbors said Jeannette needs the job.

“It’s a shame,” Jesse Bone said. “It could have been a great boost for the town, for people around here. There’s not a lot of jobs. It’s convenient for a lot of people because you didn’t really have to drive to work.”

The owners of the plant have not yet responded to KDKA’s request for comment.