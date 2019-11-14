  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Steelers running back James Conner will not return after suffering a shoulder injury.

Conner was taken to the locker room during Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced.

Conner has been dealing with a shoulder injury suffered against the Miami Dolphins.

Conner was a full participant in practices Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

He missed the previous two games with the injury.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

