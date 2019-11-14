Comments
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Steelers running back James Conner will not return after suffering a shoulder injury.
Conner was taken to the locker room during Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced.
Conner has been dealing with a shoulder injury suffered against the Miami Dolphins.
Conner was a full participant in practices Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
He missed the previous two games with the injury.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
#Steelers RB James Conner has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a shoulder injury. His return is questionable.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 15, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.