PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Another popular place on Light Up Night is Mount Washington, but will some of the sidewalks and overlooks be ready for holiday visitors?

Work along the scenic overlook in Mount Washington started back in August after complaints about the condition of sidewalks and railings surfaced earlier in the summer.

Almost three months later, KDKA checked out the progress overnight.

Temporary fencing is still up, and some sidewalks remain blocked.

But, the project just got a financial boost. Yesterday, KDKA learned Pennsylvania will chip in $700,000 to help pay for the repairs.

The money is part of a more than $2 million transportation funding package for the City of Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately, it appears any hope of an early completion of this project in time for Light Up Night is a little more than a holiday wish.

Last week, Pittsburgh Public Works said the project is not expected to be complete until Thanksgiving.

There are also new traffic calming measures near the Mount Washington overlook.

Some of those new speed humps being installed around the city were recently added along Grandview Avenue as well.