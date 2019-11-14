NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man has been arrested following a drug bust in New Castle where police say they found cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
According to the New Castle Police Department, Juan Gibson from Detroit was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Walls Street in New Castle. The Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team first entered the home.
Officers say their search turned up more than 110 grams of crack cocaine, almost 75 grams of powder cocaine and more than $7,000 in cash.
Police additionally say they found a .380 semi-automatic handgun, digital scales, marijuana, cell phones and drug paraphernalia.
Gibson is facing multiple charges, including possession, felon not to possess firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.
