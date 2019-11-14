Filed Under:Football, NFL, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers


CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Ola Adeniyi is being evaluated for a concussion.

The team announced that he is questionable to return to Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

He suffered the injury in the first quarter.

