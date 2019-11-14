



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Colin Kaepernick will be working out in front of NFL personnel this weekend and many teams will be looking to check the football readiness of the free agent quarterback. Odds are already being placed at which team has the best chance to land Kaepernick — if he’s offered a spot on a team and he decides to sign.

“Multiple clubs are attending” the workout on Saturday in Atlanta, an NFL source told CBS News on Thursday. The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers are considered to be the early favorites to sign Kaepernick, according to odds at SportsBettingDime.com.

Read the rest of the report at CBSNews.com.