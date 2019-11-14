



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Assuming that Western Pennsylvania and KDKA’s coverage area covers about 400 square miles, it’s tough to give that much area one percentage when it comes to rain and snow. This morning is a prime example as we had decent snow falling along I-80.

Mercer and Venango counties woke up to seeing more than a dusting on area roads, but likely won’t see anything else today. Other places not in those two counties are also expected to be dry today.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is predicting a 20 percent chance for snow today, but if you woke up to another coating of snow on roads this morning, you may be a little upset with your weather person.

Smiley has also added in a 30 percent chance for snow on Saturday as a cool front drops down and stalls out on top of us. It lifts on Sunday morning, taking any rain/snow chances away with it.

After Wednesday’s record low temperatures, we won’t see any more today. Morning lows should bottom out near 20 degrees, with highs today just over 40.

Saturday, as the front drops down, will see temperatures in the mid-30s for highs.

We should see highs back in the mid-40s again on Sunday and into the start of the work week.

