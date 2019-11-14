



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges for stealing more than $140,000 while serving as the guardian for her father who suffers from dementia.

Pittsburgh Police accuse Tonya Reid of stealing more than $138,000 from her father while she was the guardian of his estate, leaving a negative balance of nearly $5,000 in his account.

According to the criminal complaint, Reid’s father, who is nonverbal and suffers from dementia, lives in a nursing facility in Turtle Creek. He moved there from a senior living community in July of 2017. After that, police say the facility received no money from Reid on behalf of her father.

When Reid was removed from her father’s account last March, Ursuline Support Services took over and allegedly found the account drained.

Through an investigation, police say they learned that there had once been over $130,000 in the guardianship checking account, with monthly deposits coming from social security and pension checks.

Police say withdrawals totaled more than $138,000, leaving the account in the negatives. In the criminal complaint, Reid is accused of spending the money on personal expenses like beauty supplies, food and entertainment, loan payments and retail shopping.

From July of 2017 until March of 2018, the nursing facility received no payments for Reid’s father’s housing, food and care.

She’s facing multiple charges, including theft, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property of government or financial institutions.

Reid was arrested Wednesday morning and is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.