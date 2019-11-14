



MIAMI (KDKA) — According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Steelers, Raiders, and Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is meeting with NFL officials today in Florida over the civil allegations of sexual assault he is facing.

Antonio Brown scheduled to meet today with NFL officials as the league continues its investigation into civil allegations of sexual assault against the free-agent wide receiver. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2019

In September, Brown was accused of three separate incidents of sexual assault by his former trainer Britney Taylor.

A few days later, Brown was again accused of sexual misconduct, this time in Pittsburgh.

The woman in Pittsburgh alleged Brown hired her to paint a mural for him and Brown then got naked in front of her then had sex with another woman in the same room.

Taylor eventually dropped the federal lawsuit and pursued the charges in state court in Florida.

ESPN NFL Live reporter Josina Anderson reported that Brown continues to deny the allegations from both accusers and is complying with the NFL’s requests.

Sources: Antonio Brown denies allegations from both accusers, he’s complying with the NFL’s requests, including those involving his phone where relevant, & his reps are asserting inconsistencies b/w the civil complaint filed in federal & state court impact accuser’s credibility. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2019

Anderson also reported that sources said any inconsistencies from Taylor’s civil filings were not written by her.

Source: I’m also told any potential inconsistencies found in Britney Taylor’s civil filings, were not written by her, & that everything Taylor said, in her estimation, to t/ NFL was clear & consistent. I’m also told Taylor’s reps assert they’ve nvr had any contact w/ 2nd accuser. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2019

Brown was cut by the New England Patriots after week two of the NFL season and has not played in the league since.