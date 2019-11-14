  • KDKA TVOn Air

MIAMI (KDKA) — According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Steelers, Raiders, and Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is meeting with NFL officials today in Florida over the civil allegations of sexual assault he is facing.

In September, Brown was accused of three separate incidents of sexual assault by his former trainer Britney Taylor.

A few days later, Brown was again accused of sexual misconduct, this time in Pittsburgh.

The woman in Pittsburgh alleged Brown hired her to paint a mural for him and Brown then got naked in front of her then had sex with another woman in the same room.

Taylor eventually dropped the federal lawsuit and pursued the charges in state court in Florida.

ESPN NFL Live reporter Josina Anderson reported that Brown continues to deny the allegations from both accusers and is complying with the NFL’s requests.

Anderson also reported that sources said any inconsistencies from Taylor’s civil filings were not written by her.

Brown was cut by the New England Patriots after week two of the NFL season and has not played in the league since.

