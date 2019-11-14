Filed Under:Allegheny County, Car Fire, Local TV, Road Closure, Route 28, Route 28 Accident, Traffic


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle fire on Route 28 North has shut down all lanes.

PennDOT reports there’s a vehicle on fire on 28 Northbound between East Ohio Street and 31st Street Bridge/Strip District.

All the lanes were closed, PennDOT says.

There’s now a lane restriction and traffic appears to be moving again.

It’s not clear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

