PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle fire on Route 28 North has shut down all lanes.
PennDOT reports there’s a vehicle on fire on 28 Northbound between East Ohio Street and 31st Street Bridge/Strip District.
Vehicle fire on PA 28 northbound between East Ohio St and Thirtyfirst St Bridge/Strip District. All lanes closed.
All the lanes were closed, PennDOT says.
There’s now a lane restriction and traffic appears to be moving again.
It’s not clear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.
