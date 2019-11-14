  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, NFL News, Pittsburgh Steelres, Roosevelt Nix, Ryan Switzer


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers placed Ryan Switzer and Roosevelt Nix on the reserve/injured list.

The team announced the moves on Thursday.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Switzer, a wide receiver, left last week’s game against the Rams with an injury.

The Steelers also promoted wide receiver Tevin Jones from the practice squad and signed linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the 53-man roster.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Comments