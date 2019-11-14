PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers placed Ryan Switzer and Roosevelt Nix on the reserve/injured list.
The team announced the moves on Thursday.
With Switzer on IR now.. Diontae Johnson becomes the top punt returner. Cam Sutton could also get some opportunities @KDKA
Switzer, a wide receiver, left last week’s game against the Rams with an injury.
The Steelers also promoted wide receiver Tevin Jones from the practice squad and signed linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the 53-man roster.
