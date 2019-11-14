Comments
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — The superintendent of the Aliquippa School District said a student brought a BB gun to the elementary school.
The student brought the gun on Wednesday, superintendent Pete Carbone said.
The matter was turned over to the police, and the district will take action based on its policies.
“The top priority of the Aliquippa School District is to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students,” Carbone said in a statement.
