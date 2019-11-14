Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A woman from West Virginia was stopped by TSA at the Pittsburgh International Airport for caring a loaded weapon.
TSA confiscated the gun at the security checkpoint on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Airport officials reported that the Morgantown woman had a .380 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets, one of which was in the chamber.
This marks the 33rd gun stopped at the checkpoint so far this year.
Allegheny County Police took the gun and detained the woman for questioning.
A total of 32 firearms were confiscated back in 2017 and 34 firearms last year in 2018.
