PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh-area veterans have a new place to learn how to cook and receive some help.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning in the newly-remodeled kitchen and food pantry at Veterans Place on Washington Boulevard.

Walmart helped with the renovation by providing the shelving units and gave a $25,000 check to buy gadgets for the space.

The organization will provide meals and educational resources for vets in need.

“Just like life, people fall in and out of homelessness, so we are happy to be here on the front lines to help the women and men that we serve to give back in our field,” said Veterans Place Executive Director Marlon Ferguson.

The organization helps around 15 veterans a day, provides various services and has more than 30 transitional apartments for those in need.