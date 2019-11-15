



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Philip Steigerwald will have the honor of lighting the Christmas Tree during the annual Light Up Night celebration in Pittsburgh.

Steigerwald, of Franklin, was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma.

“He had five rounds of high dose chemo, but his cancer did not respond to treatment,” noted his mother, Wendy. “At that point, the doctors told us the plan changed from curing him to just giving him as much time as possible.”

After multiple treatments, he was declared cancer-free in August of 2018.

Wanting to lead a normal life, the 5-year-old will now give tribute to the medical community by participating in the American Cancer Society Tribute of Life Celebration and lighting the tree at PPG Place on November 22.

“I’m so excited that Philip was chosen and can participate in the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony,” Wendy stated. “It is such an honor for him to do this and for us – as a family – to take part in.”

During the ceremony, people will hold candles honoring cancer survivors, victims, and caregivers.

Donations will be collected at the event to support the American Cancer Society through the Spare Change Musician Impact Network.