MONACA (KDKA) — A charter bus used to transport workers to the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went up in flames on a busy road Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. along Frankfort Road, also known as Route 18, as the bus was heading to the plant.

Everyone was able to make it out of the bus safely, but the flames consumed the bus and sent heavy black smoke billowing into the air.

(Source: KDKA Viewer Michael Waite)

Emergency equipment was brought in to help put out the fire and clear the scene, blocking the right lane of the roadway.

Officials have not yet said what caused the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

