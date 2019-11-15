



SPRINGDALE (KDKA) — A tree from Springdale is going to be the next Christmas tree in downtown Pittsburgh on Grant Street.

Lindsay Malinowski had a surprise for her daughter when she got off the school bus on Friday.

“Tomorrow is the day they are going to cut down our tree to be Pittsburgh’s Christmas tree.

On Saturday, city workers will come to their home in Springdale and cut down the 45-foot tree down and load it on a track before taking it to the City County Building.

It will then be stood up and decorated.

Ron Rinaldi, the former homeowner, is sad to see it go. He planted the tree.

“It was a Christmas tree I dug for my mom,” Rinaldi said.