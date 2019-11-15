Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Aliana
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Aliana was rescued from a situation where she and her kittens were living in a home with a large number of other cats. She is shy but curious and takes her time when meeting new people. Aliana is searching for a home where she will be the only pet – she’s ready to have the house to herself! Does this independent girl sound like the missing piece to your family?
- To find out more about how to adopt Aliana, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Betsy & Jack
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Betsy is from an Amish farm. She is 4-years-old and needs a very understanding owner. Not had a lot of socialization, not good with most other dogs, especially smaller ones. Has been around older kids mostly. MUST HAVE UNDERSTANDING OF PUPPY MILL DOGS. For information contact the shelter.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Jack (the Pumpkin King) is the king of purrs! You can hear him roar from across the room. His beautiful, swirly color pattern makes him a very unique ginger kitty. While he can be a bit shy at first, he loves to be petted, and you can tell he really wants a home where someone will love him, pet him, and call him their own 24/7. Let Jack be your treat this Halloween! As of 10/31/19, he is approximately 10-weeks-old.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
