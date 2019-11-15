



Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Aliana was rescued from a situation where she and her kittens were living in a home with a large number of other cats. She is shy but curious and takes her time when meeting new people. Aliana is searching for a home where she will be the only pet – she’s ready to have the house to herself! Does this independent girl sound like the missing piece to your family?