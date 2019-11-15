  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLEVELAND (KDKA) — Myles Garrett’s six-game suspension for the violence at the end of the Steelers-Browns game on Thursday is the second-longest in NFL history, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s 12-game suspension earlier in the season is the longest.

Near the end of the Steelers vs. Browns game on Thursday violence erupted when Garrett ripped off Mason Rudolph’s helmet and the swung it at Rudolph.

Pouncey then threw punches and kicked Garrett in the head when he was down.

Pouncey was also suspended for three games for his actions in the brawl.

