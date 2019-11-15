



BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police have filed charges against a man in connection with the disappearance of a young woman who hasn’t been seen in two months.

Police say 33-year-old Jamie Rae Feden was last seen two months ago on Sept. 15.

She is described as being 4-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 75 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O’Connor says John Chapman, 39, is facing counts of kidnapping, criminal use of communication facility and obstructing administration of law.

He was arraigned this afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed Chapman in connection to Feden’s disappearance. The criminal complaint identifies Chapman as Feden’s boyfriend and says she has a “tumultuous” past with him.

In an interview with police, Chapman allegedly told them that sometime in September, he drove from Bethel Park to Las Vegas, leading Feden to believe the purpose of the trip was a vacation with the “potential of acquiring residence” in Las Vegas.

Happening now: Crime scene investigators are still on scene at Jamie Feden’s home in Bethel Park gathering evidence. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/UlOZ2VJfFc — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) November 15, 2019

Police say Chapman’s real motivation was to murder Feden during this trip.

Champan is accused of convincing Feden to drive to the desert. Once out there, police say Chapman admitted to using zip ties to bind Feden’s hands and feet before tying her to a signpost.

He then allegedly told police he put duct tape over her mouth and nose, suffocating her.

After talking to Chapman, a detective contacted the Clark County Nevada Coroners Office, which said they did find a dead, unidentified woman on Oct. 5. They say the description matches Feden’s description and there is “sufficient evidence” to believe Feden is the unidentified woman.

However, Chapman is not being charged with homicide at this time. Police say they are still “actively” working to find Feden.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bethel Park Police at 412-833-2000.

Stay with KDKA for Amy Wadas’ full report on this developing story.