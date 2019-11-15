



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Students who attend Linton Middle School in Penn Hills are being allowed back in their classrooms after a “suspicious odor” was detected in the building early Friday morning.

According to the Penn Hills School District, the middle school was shut down for a time.

All students were evacuated to Penn Hills High School.

UPDATE FIRE DEPT HAS CLEARED LINTON MIDDLE SCHOOL ALL Linton STUDENTS will be bussed to the Penn Hills High School. ELEMENTARY STUDENTS bussing service could be delayed. Thank you for your patience. #safetyfirst pic.twitter.com/jBdavm7Bua — PHSD (@PennHillsSD) November 15, 2019

Penn Hills firefighters checked out the middle school and cleared it around 8:30 a.m.

Students were being bused back to the school. For that reason, district officials say there could be a delaying for buses for elementary school students.

