PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Students who attend Linton Middle School in Penn Hills are being allowed back in their classrooms after a “suspicious odor” was detected in the building early Friday morning.

According to the Penn Hills School District, the middle school was shut down for a time.

All students were evacuated to Penn Hills High School.

Penn Hills firefighters checked out the middle school and cleared it around 8:30 a.m.

Students were being bused back to the school. For that reason, district officials say there could be a delaying for buses for elementary school students.

