CLEVELAND (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph reportedly will not pursue legal action against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett after Thursday’s brawl.
ESPN is reporting that the incident is now considered an NFL matter.
Garrett ripped off Steelers’ Rudolph’s helmet, then swung it and hit him on the head with it in the final seconds of yesterday’s game.
Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely.
The Steelers Maurkice Pouncey has also been suspended for three games for punching Garrett.
It is being reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that Rudolph will be fined.
The NFL will fine #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph for his role in last night’s brawl, I’m told.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2019
According to both police in Pittsburgh and in Cleveland, Rudolph would have had to file a report for an investigation to begin in order for charges to be brought.
