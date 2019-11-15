



CLEVELAND (KDKA/AP) — A brawl broke out at the end of the Steelers’ loss Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Mason Rudolph and hit the quarterback’s head with the helmet.

Maurkice Pouncey tackled Garrett after the play.

Garrett, teammate Larry Ogunjobi and Pouncey were ejected.

Pouncey kicked Garrett in the head.

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Rudolph told reporters after the game that Garrett’s actions were “cowardly, bush-league.”

“I’m not going to back down from any bully,” Rudolph said. “I felt like I had a bone to pick with him. I appreciate the line always having my back, but I was angry.”

Garrett faces a stiff NFL suspension and Pouncey will likely also be disciplined.

“I lost my cool and I regret it,” Garrett said. “It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point.

“It’s on me.”

After the game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addressed the incident with reports in Cleveland.

“I’ll keep my thoughts to myself, you saw what happened at the end,” Tomlin told reporters.

“That’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a professional sports field” pic.twitter.com/UdOrcDV7Y0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 15, 2019

Former Steeler James Harrison weighed in on Twitter after the incident.

“That’s assault at the least… 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?!”

That’s assault at the least… 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?! — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) November 15, 2019

After the game, Pouncey sounded off when talking to reporters.

“We’ll see how serious the league is about protecting players,” he said.

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was shown replays of the brawl on the NFL Network set.

“It’s ugly,” Beckham said. “It’s not something we want in the NFL.”

Maurice Pouncey “ Well see how serious the league is about protecting players”. Pouncey says a year long suspension is in order. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 15, 2019

