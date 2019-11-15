  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLEVELAND (KDKA/AP) — A brawl broke out at the end of the Steelers’ loss Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Mason Rudolph and hit the quarterback’s head with the helmet.

Maurkice Pouncey tackled Garrett after the play.

Garrett, teammate Larry Ogunjobi and Pouncey were ejected.

Pouncey kicked Garrett in the head.

Rudolph told reporters after the game that Garrett’s actions were “cowardly, bush-league.”

“I’m not going to back down from any bully,” Rudolph said. “I felt like I had a bone to pick with him. I appreciate the line always having my back, but I was angry.”

Garrett faces a stiff NFL suspension and Pouncey will likely also be disciplined.

“I lost my cool and I regret it,” Garrett said. “It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point.

“It’s on me.”

After the game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addressed the incident with reports in Cleveland.

“I’ll keep my thoughts to myself, you saw what happened at the end,” Tomlin told reporters.

Former Steeler James Harrison weighed in on Twitter after the incident.

“That’s assault at the least… 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?!”

After the game, Pouncey sounded off when talking to reporters.

“We’ll see how serious the league is about protecting players,” he said.

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was shown replays of the brawl on the NFL Network set.

“It’s ugly,” Beckham said. “It’s not something we want in the NFL.”

