NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – An attempted homicide suspect accused of kidnapping a woman and three children from New Castle has been apprehended in Ohio.

New Castle Police Department say attempted homicide and kidnapping suspect Omar Moore was arrested in Warren, Ohio.

On Facebook, the New Castle Police Department say the U.S. Marshals Service helped locate Moore who escaped from New Castle Police officers after a high-speed chase back in September.

They say Moore allegedly fired a gun at a man then kidnapped a woman and three children on Sept. 25.

New Castle Police say they chased him into Ohio, but Moore was able to flee the vehicle before police could capture him.

Moore will now be extradited back to Pennsylvania.

He’s facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and four counts of kidnapping.