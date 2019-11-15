



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL has handed down its punishments for last night’s violence during the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns game.

Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely.

The owners of the Browns, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, expressed their disappointment in Myles Garrett in a statement.

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game,” the statement read. “There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

The Steelers and Browns have each been fined $250,000.

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000. Browns’ Garrett, Ogunjobi & Steelers’ Pouncey suspended. pic.twitter.com/HJ4Qnc4xsY — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 15, 2019

The Steelers Maurkice Pouncey has also been suspended for three games.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pouncey is expected to appeal his suspension.

#Steelers OL Maurkice Pouncey, suspended 3 games by the NFL and fined, is expected to appeal, source said. This suspension, if it stands, would keep him from playing the #Browns again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2019

Browns’ defensive tackle Larry Ogunjuobi has also been suspended for one game without pay and fined for unnecessary roughness.

This is the third instance of discipline for Myles Garrett this season. He was fined $10,527 after week 1 for hitting Tennesee Titans tight end Delanie Walker in the face mask and fined $41,112 for two hits on New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian.