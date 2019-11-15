



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few scattered snow flurries may blow in tonight following a cold front pushing its way through the area.

We saw clear skies to start off this Friday, but KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says clouds will increase through the afternoon hours. He says a cool front will be pushing through in the overnight hours tonight, bringing some cooler temperatures.

Ron Smiley expects a couple of isolated snow showers along the front’s leading edge through at least the I-80 corridor, but he doesn’t think there will be much.

Other communities may see some flurries, but again, not too much snow is expected.

Cold weather will return in the front’s wake with highs in the mid-30s on Saturday and temperatures falling to the teens on Sunday morning.

Ron Smiley says the next real chance for precipitation comes late on Tuesday into Wednesday with rain showers possible.

