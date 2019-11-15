Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking the public for helping finding an endangered 59-year-old man.
On Facebook, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police say Wallace Smith was last seen in the Homewood area. They say he has “serious health issues” and he may not have taken his medication in weeks.
He’s described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds. Police say he has gray-ish black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.
According to police, he’s been known to frequent the North and South sides of Pittsburgh.
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
