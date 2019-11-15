



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Primanti Bros. is offering a three-week bouncer gig to Pittsburgh Steelers Maurkice Pouncey following the Steelers-Browns brawl.

Pouncey, who Primanti Bros. is dubbing the Steelers’ “Team Bouncer,” is facing a three game suspension after a violent end to Thursday night’s game in Cleveland.

The Pittsburgh-based restaurant said it’s reaching out to Pouncey to see if he’d be interested in working the door at Primanti’s original location in the Strip, starting today.

RELATED STORIES:

“Primanti’s offer to hire Pouncey for three-weeks is completely unrelated to his three-week suspension for protecting, ‘his man,’ Steelers’ Quarterback Mason Rudolph,” Primanti’s wrote in a press release.

Pouncey responded on Twitter, saying:

“What’s the pay looking like ? Missing a few checks next couple weeks”

What’s the pay looking like ?💰 Missing a few checks next couple weeks 😂🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/TTmpsJaSx8 — Maurkice Pouncey (@MaurkicePouncey) November 15, 2019

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett used Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet as a weapon to hit him on the head. Pouncey then threw punches and a kick at the Browns player.

“The job of protecting Rudolph, I mean… the Strip District Primanti Bros. is bigger than any game,” said said Toni Haggerty, the Strip District Primanti’s manager in a press release. “We take it seriously and will only hire the best.”