PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Primanti Bros. is offering a three-week bouncer gig to Pittsburgh Steelers Maurkice Pouncey following the Steelers-Browns brawl.
Pouncey, who Primanti Bros. is dubbing the Steelers’ “Team Bouncer,” is facing a three game suspension after a violent end to Thursday night’s game in Cleveland.
The Pittsburgh-based restaurant said it’s reaching out to Pouncey to see if he’d be interested in working the door at Primanti’s original location in the Strip, starting today.
“Primanti’s offer to hire Pouncey for three-weeks is completely unrelated to his three-week suspension for protecting, ‘his man,’ Steelers’ Quarterback Mason Rudolph,” Primanti’s wrote in a press release.
Pouncey responded on Twitter, saying:
“What’s the pay looking like ? Missing a few checks next couple weeks”
What’s the pay looking like ?💰 Missing a few checks next couple weeks 😂🤣🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/TTmpsJaSx8
— Maurkice Pouncey (@MaurkicePouncey) November 15, 2019
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett used Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet as a weapon to hit him on the head. Pouncey then threw punches and a kick at the Browns player.
“The job of protecting Rudolph, I mean… the Strip District Primanti Bros. is bigger than any game,” said said Toni Haggerty, the Strip District Primanti’s manager in a press release. “We take it seriously and will only hire the best.”
