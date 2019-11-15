  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down part of Route 28 near the Highland Park Bridge this morning.

The crash was reported after 8:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the road near Exit 6, PennDOT 511Pa. reports.

Crews have shut down all lanes in that area.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

