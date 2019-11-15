



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With time winding down at the end of the Steelers-Browns game Thursday night, a brawl broke out between the two teams.

Specifically, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett.

Garrett took off Rudolph’s helmet and despite being restrained, swung the helmet at Rudolph and struck him in the head.

Steelers fans reacted to the incident and seemed to support the players wearing the black and gold.

“It was sloppy and an all-time low for the NFL,” said Tim Dellert. “I like Pouncey stepping up and protecting him.”

Garrett has since been suspended indefinitely by the league and Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended for three games. Both teams were also fined $250,000 for the actions.

Some fans also believe that despite Rudolph’s attempt to dislodge Garrett’s helmet, it was not on the same level of what Garrett did.

“He did, yeah, but he didn’t smack him in the face with it, a little different,” said Zach Poker.

During 93.7 The Fan’s morning show, callers certainly aired their opinions on the incident.

“Mason Rudolph may not be our quarterback of the future, but I’ll tell you what, man, he’s one little tough son of a gun, man,” said one caller.

The bad blood could boil over with the two teams facing off again at Heinz Field on December 1.