



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Football fans everywhere are talking about. The ugly incident at the end of Thursday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet, then swung it and hit him on the head with it.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that all the players involved, including Maurkice Pouncey, who was also ejected in addition to Garrett, are going to be under review by the league for possible suspensions.

“I thought it was cowardly and bush league,” Rudolph said to reporters after the game about Myles Garrett.

There is reaction this morning from all across the football world.

“There are many risks an NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field,” said Mason Rudolph’s agency, Younger & Associates on Twitter. “Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275 lb DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly.”

“When I watch the Cleveland Browns, I see a lot of stuff being allowed to happen, clown shoes, visors, Myles Garett hitting the QB low,” said former Steelers Offensive Coordinator Tood Haley on SirusXM NFL Radio.

Even former Steelers’ wide receiver Antonio Brown came to the defense of Mason Rudolph on Twitter.

“This for you Mason!” Brown tweeted with a picture from a 2014 matchup against the Browns when he attempted to hurdle then Browns’ kicker Spencer Lanning, ultimately kicking him in the head.

“Actually assault!” said former Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert on Twitter, now with the Arizona Cardinals. “He should be escorted out of the stadium in handcuffs!”

That wasn’t all from Gilbert.

He also tweeted: “Suspend fake tough guy @MylesLGarrett for the rest of the year. Period.”

Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens said that Garrett understood what he did was wrong.

There’s not much time for the two teams to cool off.

The Steelers will host the Browns at Heinz Field in a little more than two weeks on Sunday, Dec. 1.