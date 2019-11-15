PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two teens have been accused of committing an armed robbery at a Starbucks in Shadyside, making off with cash from the register and tip jars.

Pittsburgh Police say the robbery happened inside the Courtyard Marriot Hotel on the 5000 block of Liberty Avenue just before 9:45 p.m. Oct. 30.

A store manager and an employee told police a male and female, both wearing all black clothes and camouflage ski masks, robbed the store.

According to police, the manager said a male and a female showed guns tucked into their waistbands before the man demanded the manager open the register and hand over all the money inside.

Police identified these robbers as 19-year-old Malik Solomon of Pittsburgh and 19-year-old Nakila Spencer of Brentwood.

They’re also accused of taking money from the tip jars before running off. The amount Solomon and Spencer took was undisclosed.

The two have each been charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy.