WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are looking for suspects following a late-night home invasion in Wilkinsburg in which four adults and a baby were held at gunpoint and one man was fatally shot.

The incident was initially reported just after 10:20 p.m. Thursday along Woodlawn Avenue.

Wilkinsburg Police say they found the 42-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Allegheny County Police, the two suspect forced their way into the home and held three men, a woman and a baby at gunpoint.

Police say that’s when one of the men was fatally shot. His name has not yet been released.

“Looks like two suspects entered the home with handguns, held the residents at bay. They encountered the victim and they shot him multiple times,” Allegheny County Police Sgt. Venerando Costa said.

The suspect ran from the home. No arrests have been made.

Allegheny County Police continue to investigate.

