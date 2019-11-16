Filed Under:American Airlines, Chicago, DC, Emergency Landing, Flight, Plane, Washington


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–An American Airlines flight was diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport Saturday morning.

American Airlines Flight 2244 was headed from Chicago to Washington, DC when it was diverted around 9:20 a.m. due to a mechanical issue, according to an American Airlines spokesperson.

The plane landed safely at 9:30 a.m.

There were 72 passengers and a crew of 6.

The passengers were all rebooked on other flights.

In a statement, American Airlines said “We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused.”

