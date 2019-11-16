Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–An American Airlines flight was diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport Saturday morning.
American Airlines Flight 2244 was headed from Chicago to Washington, DC when it was diverted around 9:20 a.m. due to a mechanical issue, according to an American Airlines spokesperson.
The plane landed safely at 9:30 a.m.
There were 72 passengers and a crew of 6.
The passengers were all rebooked on other flights.
In a statement, American Airlines said “We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused.”
@flightradar24 what’s going on with #AA2244? Really erratic flight pattern pic.twitter.com/UUrV3KCyvN
— Rebecca Lindland (@rebelcarchick) November 16, 2019
