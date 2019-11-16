



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Former Pittsburgh Pirate Andrew McCutchen is giving back to the Pittsburgh community.

“Cutch” and his wife Maria will spend the next eight days working at various non-profits in the city.

They created “Project Pittsburgh” to encourage volunteerism.

According to the “Cutch Week” website, the goal is “to take a hands-on approach to those most in need, and that this approach will have a longer-lasting impact on those individuals and the community as a whole.”

The initiative encourages volunteers to help around Pittsburgh at locations such as 412 Food Rescue, Habitat for Humanity, The Free Store in Braddock and the Light of Life Mission.

If you’re interested, you can sign up or donate goods on the Cutch Week website.