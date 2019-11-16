RENFREW, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire engulfed the old Glass Factory last night in Renfrew.

The call about the fire came in to the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department at 8:55 p.m. There is a small bridge right before the building, so firefighters had to carry their hoses over the bridge.

There were no injuries.

The main building is not salvageable according to authorities, but they were able to save the surrounding buildings.

Six to seven fire departments assisted in putting out the fire, and, as of 12:00 a.m. this morning, the fire was still smoldering inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.