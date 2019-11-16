  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An alert was issued by University of Pittsburgh Police today after an overnight burglary in Oakland.

The university police officers responded to the burglary on Dawson Street as well as Pittsburgh Police officers. Officials say it happened between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

No one was injured.

The victims said that they were not home when the burglary occurred, but they claimed that the suspect must have entered their house through a living room window and stolen cash. Police were not able to find any signs of forced entry.

Police currently do not have any details about the suspect. The City of Pittsburgh Police Department can be contacted at 412-422-6520 and University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 for any information about the case.

