OAKLAND (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh Police are investigating an off-campus robbery they believe to have occurred Friday night between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Ellwood Street.

According to police, the victims say an unknown person entered the home on the 5800 block of Ellwood Street through a bedroom window and stole a jar of coins and a wallet with iTunes gift cards.

The victims were not home at the time of the burglary.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry and there were no injuries reported.

They are reminding students to report suspicious activity, to be aware of who they invite into their homes and keep their windows and doors locked when they are not home.