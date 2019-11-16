Filed Under:Carrick, Cody Smith, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection to a double shooting in Carrick.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED STORY:
Two Teenagers Injured After Double-Shooting In Carrick

Police are searching for Cody Smith, a 23-year-old from Pittsburgh and he is wanted for criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police

Two teenagers were shot and injured on November 14 in the 1900 block of Westmont Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Both were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Comments