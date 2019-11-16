PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection to a double shooting in Carrick.
Pittsburgh Police VCU detectives have issued an arrest warrant in connection with a November 14 double shooting in Carrick.
Cody Smith, 23, of Pittsburgh is wanted for Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault. If you have any information call police at (412) 323-7151. pic.twitter.com/QUM2gKLpIB
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 16, 2019
Police are searching for Cody Smith, a 23-year-old from Pittsburgh and he is wanted for criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Two teenagers were shot and injured on November 14 in the 1900 block of Westmont Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
Both were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
