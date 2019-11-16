



PUERTO RICO (KDKA) — Vera Clemente, the widow of Pirates’ legend Roberto Clemente, has died at age 78.

Jason Mackey of our news partner the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on the death of Clemente.

According to reports out of Puerto Rico, Vera Clemente, Roberto’s widow, has passed away. On Nov. 1 the Pirates announced she had been hospitalized and was in “delicate health.” — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) November 16, 2019

Vera Clemente was hospitalized in “delicate health” according to the Pirates on November 1.

She spent several days at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in San Juan.

Pirates owner Bob Nutting expressed his condolences in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Vera Clemente, the widow of the great Roberto Clemente and a cherished member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Major League Baseball family,” the statement read. “Vera epitomized grace, dignity, and strength in the wake of heartbreaking tragedy and loss. Following Roberto’s passing, Vera raised their three sons into outstanding men, while also working tirelessly to ensure her and her husband’s shared vision of compassion, service, and love of others lived on forever. Vera was an amazing ambassador for the Pirates organization, our city, the game of baseball, and their beloved Puerto Rico. It is with very heavy hearts we send out condolences to Roberto Jr., Luis, Enrique, and the entire Clemente family. May they find comfort in knowing that Vera and Roberto are together once again.”

Vera Clemente was the chairwoman of the Roberto Clemente Foundation and a goodwill ambassador for Major League Baseball.

She is survived by her three sons, Roberto Clemente Jr., Luis, and Roberto Enrique.