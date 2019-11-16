PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have signed a wide receiver and running back to the 53-man roster today.

Wide receiver Deon Cain was signed off of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad and running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. was signed off of the Chicago Bears practice squad.

Cain was a sixth-round draft pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft from Clemson. He was on the injured list his first season but started three games in 2019 where he had four receptions for 52 yards. Cain was waived by the Colts and placed on the practice squad earlier this month.

Whyte was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bears. During the preseason, Whyte rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown in the preseason. During his time at Florida Atlantic University, Whyte totaled 3,700 all-purpose yards.

The Steelers also released linebacker Jayrone Elliott and running back Tony Brooks-James to make room for Cain and Whyte on the roster.