PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four teams left Heinz Field on Saturday as WPIAL champions.

The first game of the day saw Clairton defeat Sto-Rox 41-19, capturing the school’s 14th WPIAL championship and 10th consecutive 2A title.

Bears wide receiver Kenlein Ogletree had three touchdowns in their winning effort.

Next up was Central Valley versus Aliquippa, and this one went to extra time as both teams were tied at 6-6 after the fourth quarter.

In the first play of overtime, Central Valley’s Michael Barbuto pushed his way through a pile to reach the end zone for a touchdown. Their kicker Ethan Ott made the point after, giving them a 13-6 lead.

Aliquippa would answer with a touchdown of their own from Isaiah Towler but decided to go for two points after the touchdown and the outright victory.

Central Valley’s defense stood up the run and captured the 3A title.

Thomas Jefferson and Belle Vernon would meet in the 4A championship and from the get-go, it was all Thomas Jefferson.

Dylan Mallozzi had four touchdowns in total for TJ, three of which came before the end of the first half.

The final score, 41-7, would be enough for Thomas Jefferson to capture the school’s ninth WPIAL championship.

In the final game of the day, Pine Richland and Central Catholic met for the 6A championship and it was a defensive battle.

The first half ended scoreless with neither team getting on the scoreboard.

Offense only slightly picked up in the second half, with both teams scoring a touchdown.

Pine Richland would get on the board first with a touchdown from Eli Jochem but Central Catholic would answer right back with Anderson Cynkar scoring.

A 40-yard field goal Johnathan Opalko for Central Catholic would be the go-ahead score Central Catholic would need to capture the 6A WPIAL championship.