



WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — UPDATE: A 46-year-old man who was murdered late last night in Wilkinsburg has now been identified.

The victim’s name was Gregory Lamont Blair. The name of the 32-year-old suspect, Dilon Bartifay, was mentioned in the official press release.

According to Allegheny County Homicide Detectives, Blair had been outside of 901 Center Street arguing with another man, Bartifay. During the argument, Bartifay allegedly shot Blair and then walked away.

Allegheny County dispatch received multiple calls around 10:25 p.m. about shots being fired on Center Street.

Wilkinsburg Police responded and discovered Blair, who was still alive at the time, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where he died of his injuries at 11:15 p.m.

Police relied on a witness testimony to identify Bartifay. Bartifay lived less than a block away from where the shooting occurred. Blair was an apartment owner on Center Avenue.

Bartifay was arrested by Wilkinsburg Police without incident. He is being charged with Criminal Homicide and will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail before being arraigned.