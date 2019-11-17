



WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A 46-year-old man was murdered after engaging in what turned out to be a fatal argument late last night.

The victim’s name has not been released by officials. The name of the 32-year-old suspect, Dilon Bartifay, was mentioned in the official press release.

According to Allegheny County Homicide Detectives, the victim had been outside of 901 Center Street arguing with another man, Bartifay. During the argument, Bartifay allegedly shot the victim and then walked away.

Allegheny County dispatch received multiple calls around 10:25 p.m. about shots being fired on Center Street.

Wilkinsburg Police responded and discovered the victim, who was still alive at the time, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Bartifay was arrested by Wilkinsburg Police without incident. He is being charged with Criminal Homicide and will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail before being arraigned.