DONORA (KDKA) — Saturday night four separate fire companies were called to a house fire on 6th Street and Allen Avenue in Donora.
The Borough of Donora Emergency Services and Carroll Township Fire Department initially responded to the call that reported a large house fire with possible entrapment just after 8:00 p.m.
Moments after arriving, two more fire companies were called to the scene, Monessen Fire Department No. 1 and Monessen Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department.
It was learned the residents that occupied the home were not there at the time of the fire and there was no entrapment.
Crews battled the blaze for nearly four hours, clearing the scene at midnight.
No injuries were reported.
https://www.facebook.com/Donorafirecompany/posts/2176024586036465?__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARCzPStz8O8P-ccmdob-idPwgHjwB4KXyX9RpNiyjfFW67OpY98hnxE3aCaYgVI0nT_Ku5E_D_9ZpeABu6KSvej62dLrAbkMKqCpsSJUibeYyk-6a14iV-2NRgip4a4tqd5eAfihwyNZCbZoNJyNwEwbs2zXeFvMmqQqLZ995IuYbgmfA7frcoA59YinxGZ-3rFgc6J5v4Ftwnq5HhwTFDJnPw4TDhv_zZ5L8m_uzbN3tKC2NVFkKHlaowlx4l9TKbGM_r0vW3cCVj2YXd_d–DKwH-mg6qHq75jOEk4Vw2xuIV5vg6ZtzzsmCyVFugiUXbIR5g9cFlXD7BPrsr6k_Br_fkUsfwW6-6DDqAODdvaZNZVWJCqtyYA67HJQiSj-AH9oHWuZTjY-vXp-cFsYR9ufBEZBgf_qf52VPjFkKOphc7839H-xCPEAJ0UyvvWzK_eitTV9Bbbyy3eLm7tI5XMK6XdjarST-VzBS4vlZ9K9K2OIXZj5qA51LR9jxiuOFJG9TC2TBKca1koTNM9uB7pi0s&__tn__=H-R
You must log in to post a comment.