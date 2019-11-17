  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Collinsburg Volunteer Fire Company, Donora, House Fire, Local TV, Monessen Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department, Pittsburgh News


DONORA (KDKA) — Saturday night four separate fire companies were called to a house fire on 6th Street and Allen Avenue in Donora.

The Borough of Donora Emergency Services and Carroll Township Fire Department initially responded to the call that reported a large house fire with possible entrapment just after 8:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Monessen Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

Moments after arriving, two more fire companies were called to the scene, Monessen Fire Department No. 1 and Monessen Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department.

It was learned the residents that occupied the home were not there at the time of the fire and there was no entrapment.

Crews battled the blaze for nearly four hours, clearing the scene at midnight.

No injuries were reported.

https://www.facebook.com/Donorafirecompany/posts/2176024586036465?__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARCzPStz8O8P-ccmdob-idPwgHjwB4KXyX9RpNiyjfFW67OpY98hnxE3aCaYgVI0nT_Ku5E_D_9ZpeABu6KSvej62dLrAbkMKqCpsSJUibeYyk-6a14iV-2NRgip4a4tqd5eAfihwyNZCbZoNJyNwEwbs2zXeFvMmqQqLZ995IuYbgmfA7frcoA59YinxGZ-3rFgc6J5v4Ftwnq5HhwTFDJnPw4TDhv_zZ5L8m_uzbN3tKC2NVFkKHlaowlx4l9TKbGM_r0vW3cCVj2YXd_d–DKwH-mg6qHq75jOEk4Vw2xuIV5vg6ZtzzsmCyVFugiUXbIR5g9cFlXD7BPrsr6k_Br_fkUsfwW6-6DDqAODdvaZNZVWJCqtyYA67HJQiSj-AH9oHWuZTjY-vXp-cFsYR9ufBEZBgf_qf52VPjFkKOphc7839H-xCPEAJ0UyvvWzK_eitTV9Bbbyy3eLm7tI5XMK6XdjarST-VzBS4vlZ9K9K2OIXZj5qA51LR9jxiuOFJG9TC2TBKca1koTNM9uB7pi0s&__tn__=H-R

Comments